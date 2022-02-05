Henry Ford doctor represents Detroit in Winter Olympics as physician for US Ski and Snowboard

Doctor Jeffrey Kutcher is the Medical Director of the Henry Ford Kutcher Clinic for Concussion and Sports Neurology. In his day job, he treats athletes of all kinds.

“We specialize in neurological conditions of all sorts as they apply to an athletic population or an athletic vocation,” Dr. Kutcher said. “First responders, police officers, military, in Metro Detroit from young hockey players to former pro athletes and everything in between.”

He also runs the Kutcher Clinic for Sports Neurology with a location here in Michigan and one in Park City, Utah. In 2012, Dr. Kutcher was approached by U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“Take over their neurological care of their whole organization as far as concussions go,” Dr. Kutcher said.

That opportunity led to an invitation to care for the team at the Sochi Olympics.

“We’re up at the starting gate,” said Dr. Kutcher. “We respond to injuries on the course. It’s a physical active role we play. When competition is done, go back to the clinic in the village.”

Dr. Kutcher was invited back for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, where he found the climate to be frigid.

“In Korea first week, It was -15 without the windchill, and it was windy; it was brutal,” Dr. Kutcher said. “Having the right gear on definitely matters.”

Now, he’s officially the physician for U.S. Ski and Snowboard in Beijing. He’s also the only neurologist going for the U.S. Olympic team in general.

“I may be called to help in other sports,” Dr. Kutcher said. “Hockey, Figure Skating, Speedskating, those types of things. I Should be busy.”

Dr. Kutcher is in Beijing on a volunteer basis. He’ll be away from family and his practice for about a month. He goes to the Olympic Games because he loves the work.

“Camaraderie between even the medical staffs from one country to another,” Dr. Kutcher said. “Befriending a doctor from Great Britain, he’s called away, asking me for help to cover his athletes. Pitching in with each other, sense of world community. Won’t get that anywhere else.”

Dr. Kutcher says he takes pride in representing not only the U.S.A.

“Excited to represent Detroit, Henry Ford, Kutcher Clinic, what we do,” Dr. Kutcher said. “Most important, I’m excited to represent us of America in a human endeavor that’s super important.”

Opening ceremonies are set for tonight (Feb. 4) at 8 p.m. right here on Local 4. On Saturday (Feb. 5), the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team takes on Russia. You can catch that game at 8:10 a.m. on the U.S.A Network.