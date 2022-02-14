Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams tame Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – Matthew Stafford is the new tiger king, as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Hollywood ending for Stafford (also known as the comeback kid by Detroit Lions fans) began as he led the Rams on a 15-play fourth quarter drive that ended with the game-winning touchdown to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

COOPER KUPP GIVES THE RAMS THE LEAD. WOW.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eW2n2El5Cf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

During his post-game presser with NFL GameDay Final, the future hall-of-fame quarterback gave a shoutout to Lions fans who have continued to support him and his family even though he and the organization ultimately parted ways.

Stafford said he could feel the love.

“I really could,” Stafford said. “It was amazing. There’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore, and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans. Playing in the Midwest, you know, they live and die with those guys that are players, and to have that support all the way across the country here playing in this game means the world to me and my family. They were with us through a bunch of tough times, and they are a huge reason I am sitting here today.”

Nothing but love for Detroit from Matt 💙 pic.twitter.com/qgKMxbP4mX — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory, leaving the Lions with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded Stafford last offseason for Jared Goff, a third-round pick in last year’s draft, and two first-rounders, one in 2022 and another in 2023. They will also receive a compensatory pick after losing former Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Golladay to the New York Giants in free agency in round three.

The Lions will have three of the first 34 picks in this year’s draft after finishing the season with the second-worst record in the NFL, at 3-13-1.

The two first-round picks will be a first for Detroit since 2010 when they drafted Ndamukong Suh with the second pick and Jahvid Best at 30.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Like Suh, the Lions will be able to draft another prolific defensive player with the second pick, perhaps one out of Ann Arbor, in Michigan Wolverines Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.

Heisman trophy finalist, from left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Who would you like to see Detroit take with the final pick of the first round?