Aaron Rodgers reportedly signs extension to terrorize Detroit Lions for 4 more years

DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers has signed an extension to stay with the Green Bay Packers and terrorize the Detroit Lions for four more seasons, according to reports.

The deal is paying Rodgers $200 million over four years and making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, Ian Rapoport said.

Many Lions fans were hoping 2021 would be the end of Rodgers’ reign of terror in the NFC North. Since he became Green Bay’s full-time starter in 2008, the Packers have won eight of 14 division titles -- eight more than the Lions.

In 24 matchups against Detroit, Rodgers is 18-6 with 6,055 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s completed 65.7% of his passes and rushed for four touchdowns -- his most against any opponent.

The Lions are in the early stages of a rebuild under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. While there are some promising young players emerging -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jerry Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and others -- more work needs to be done on defense.

Detroit also needs a franchise quarterback.

Ideally, that timeline would have the Lions ready to contend in a couple of years. But it looks like Rodgers will continue to be an obstacle into his early 40s.