Detroit Lions sign wide receiver Josh Reynolds to 2-year extension, agency says

Reynolds caught 19 passes for 306 yards in 7 games with Lions

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions makes the catch for a receiving touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Emilee Chinn, 2021 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year extension, according to his agency.

Reynolds joined the Lions in the middle of the 2021 season, signing off waivers on Nov. 10 -- one day after being released by the Tennessee Titans.

In seven games with Detroit down the stretch, Reynolds caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 16.1 yards per catch and became one of quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite targets, along with rookie sensation Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Reynolds has rapport with Goff after the two spent four seasons together in Los Angeles. He caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns with the Rams from 2017-2020.

Mike Garafolo, of NFL Network, reports Reynolds’ deal has a maximum value of $12 million.

