Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene crush back-to-back homers in Detroit Tigers spring training game

DETROIT – Two of the most exciting players in the Detroit Tigers organization smashed back-to-back home runs in the first spring training game of the year.

Second-year outfielder Akil Baddoo, who exploded onto the scene in 2021 with dramatic home runs, walk-off hits and countless memorable moments, got the Tigers’ offense started in the third inning, when he took a hanging Cam Bedrosian off-speed pitch way out to right field.

Baddoo dropped the bat and held his pose for a moment before rounding the bases.

First bomb of the spring and oh yeah, @AkilBaddoo knew. pic.twitter.com/XYGaDf0VGc — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 18, 2022

The very next at-bat, Riley Greene, the newly crowned No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, took an 0-2 center-cut fastball over the fence in left. Tigers fans hope that opposite-field blast is just the first step toward Greene earning a starting spot this spring.

New Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez also had a successful first outing, allowing one run in three innings, striking out three Philadelphia Phillies and consistently pounding the strike zone.