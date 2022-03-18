45º

Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene crush back-to-back homers in Detroit Tigers spring training game

Tigers phenom, prospect off to hot starts this spring

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo runs to first during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio, The Associated Press 2021)

DETROIT – Two of the most exciting players in the Detroit Tigers organization smashed back-to-back home runs in the first spring training game of the year.

Second-year outfielder Akil Baddoo, who exploded onto the scene in 2021 with dramatic home runs, walk-off hits and countless memorable moments, got the Tigers’ offense started in the third inning, when he took a hanging Cam Bedrosian off-speed pitch way out to right field.

Baddoo dropped the bat and held his pose for a moment before rounding the bases.

The very next at-bat, Riley Greene, the newly crowned No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, took an 0-2 center-cut fastball over the fence in left. Tigers fans hope that opposite-field blast is just the first step toward Greene earning a starting spot this spring.

New Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez also had a successful first outing, allowing one run in three innings, striking out three Philadelphia Phillies and consistently pounding the strike zone.

