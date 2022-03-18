You can watch Detroit Tigers game on TV today -- here’s viewing info, the starting lineup

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates after hitting an RBI-double to drive in Miguel Cabrera against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Detroit.

DETROIT – For the first time this year, you can watch a Detroit Tigers game live on television today.

Anyone willing to take a break from the NCAA Tournament can flip over to Bally Sports Detroit at 1:05 p.m. Friday (March 18) to watch the Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in their first spring training game.

Nobody knew if/when this day would arrive while the sport was mired in a 99-day lockout that ultimately delayed spring training by three weeks and pushed back Opening Day. Now, with the spring schedule condensed to 18 games, there’s extra urgency for players to get into regular-season shape.

Tigers fans have waited years for the team to emerge from the depths of a rebuild, and it’s finally happening. General manager Al Avila added starter Eduardo Rodriguez, shortstop Javier Baez and reliever Andrew Chafin via free agency and traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart.

Two of those new faces are in the starting lineup Friday, along with the organization’s two elite prospects:

Akil Baddoo, LF Riley Greene, CF Miguel Cabrera, DH Jeimer Candelario, 3B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Victor Reyes, RF Harold Castro, SS Willi Castro, 2B

Rodriguez will start on the mound, with a host of relievers to follow in short stints.

After Friday, it’ll be a few days before the next televised Tigers game: