Detroit Tigers reportedly sign free agent starting pitcher Michael Pineda to 1-year deal

Michael Pineda #35 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 17, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed free agent starting pitcher Michael Pineda to a one-year deal.

MLB Networks’s Jon Heyman reports the deal is for $5.5 million, with an additional $2.5 million in incentives.

Pineda, 33, has spent the last three seasons with the division-rival Minnesota Twins. He posted a 3.80 ERA, 3.93 FIP and 1.191 WHIP during that span while striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings and walking only 1.8.

The eight-year veteran has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league since he debuted for the Seattle Mariners in 2011. He’s missed three full seasons due to injury (2012, 2013 and 2018), but otherwise keeps his team in games more often than not.

Pineda doesn’t miss many bats, but his elite strike-throwing allows him to overcome that. He’s the type of player who consistently outperforms some unsightly underlying numbers.

With Pineda in the fold, the Tigers have rounded out their starting rotation for 2022. He will join Eduardo Rodriguez, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning, and allow Tyler Alexander to move back to his role as a long reliever and occasional opener.