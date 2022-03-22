Oakland Hills to host US Open in 2034, 2051, US Golf Association announces

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Oakland Hills will host the U.S. Open -- one of the PGA Tour’s four major tournaments -- in 2034 and 2051, according to the United States Golf Association.

The announcement comes about a month after a fire destroyed the course’s clubhouse. The country club is planning to rebuild, but that timeline is still unclear.

Oakland Hills will also host four USGA amateur championships, starting in 2024.

“We could not be happier to bring six additional championships to such an iconic venue as Oakland Hills,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Since its first U.S. Open in 1924, Oakland Hills has provided a supreme test for the game’s very best, and it will continue to do so for professionals and amateurs alike in the coming years.”

It was announced in January that Oakland Hills will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042. The South Course will host the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur (July 22-27), the 2029 U.S. Women’s Amateur, the 2038 U.S. Girls’ Junior and the 2047 U.S. Amateur.

It will become the fifth club to have hosted a U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur, with Pebble Beach set to join those ranks when it hosts the U.S. Women’s Open in 2023.

“This is a significant and meaningful day for all of us at Oakland Hills,” club President Rick Palmer said. “The commitment of two U.S. Opens, as well as four top amateur championships is a testament to the fabulous work of everyone at Oakland Hills. With a total of eight USGA championships coming to our club starting in 2024, we can’t wait to add to our storied history. We look forward to continuing our championship golf tradition at Oakland Hills and our long-standing relationship with the USGA.”