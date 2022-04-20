Detroit City Football Club faces MLS team for first time In franchise’s history

The Detroit City Football Club kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. playing against the Columbus Crew. This is the first time the DCDC has invited an opponent from the top league MLS

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – In a big-four sports town like Detroit, soccer has to fight for a share of the spotlight. But Tuesday (April 19) night, you may want to check out Detroit City FC against the Columbus Crew.

The game will be DCFC’s first matchup against an MLS team in the franchise’s history.

“It’s pretty wild,” said soccer fan Jacob Fuhs. “You can make an argument that this is the biggest soccer game the state has ever seen.”

“It’s a big game for them, MLS,” said fans Steve and Mark Kolbicz. “Hopefully, it’s windy, and it evens the game out.”

Team Co-Owner Alex Wright says the Lamar Hunt Open Cup is the perfect place to prove themselves against a team on a larger scale. Tuesday night’s bout will be the third round of the tournament.

“It’s the perfect game for folks who have heard about Detroit City FC to jump on board because we’re taking on a team from the highest league in American soccer,” said Wright. “But it’s also an incredible night for us to show off the folks that have been supporting us from day one.”

With a Loyal fan base that just won’t quit backing them the whole way, the Detroit City Football Club will be playing at Keyworth Studium.

“They’re having a good year,” Mark Kolbicz said. “People thought it might’ve been rough, but they’re winning games you now.”

Whether Tuesday’s matchup ends in victory or defeat, don’t expect the Detroit City Football Club to remain the same.

“We started a women’s team in just the past couple seasons, basically during COVID,” said Wright. “We’re building up our youth affiliates. We’re branching out, and the word is getting out across South East Michigan that Detroit’s soccer team is DCFC.”

“You go back about a little over a decade ago, and you never really heard about soccer in the state of Michigan,” Fuhs said.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ for fans who can’t make it down to the stadium.