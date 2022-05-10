‘I’m in shock’: Tom Izzo reacts after shooting death of former player Adreian Payne

SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 20: Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to Adreian Payne #5 during their game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 20, 2014 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo released a statement after the shooting death of one of his former players, Adreian Payne, in Florida on Monday.

Payne, 31, was gunned down in the Orlando, Florida area early Monday morning. Payne was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Payne was an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree each of his final two seasons with the Spartans.

Coach Izzo released this statement on the sad news:

I’m in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne’s death. Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones. Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Beyond that, he will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart, as his friendship and genuine bond with Lacey Holsworth touched the nation. Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. Following graduation, Adreian regularly returned to East Lansing. In doing so, he developed and strengthened relationships with players from all eras. I’ve heart from many of those players today, each one experiencing heartbreak, and each one with their own fond memory of Adreian. Tom Izzo

As a senior, Payne averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. He led the Spartans to a 29-9 record, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an Elite Eight appearance.

From 2010-2014, he 1,232 points to go along with 735 rebounds, 141 blocks, and 85 assists. He shot over 40% from the 3-point line in his college career, and 52.6% from the floor overall.

