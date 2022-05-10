74º

‘I’m in shock’: Tom Izzo reacts after shooting death of former player Adreian Payne

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 20: Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to Adreian Payne #5 during their game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 20, 2014 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Steve Dykes, 2014 Getty Images)

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo released a statement after the shooting death of one of his former players, Adreian Payne, in Florida on Monday.

Payne, 31, was gunned down in the Orlando, Florida area early Monday morning. Payne was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Payne was an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree each of his final two seasons with the Spartans.

Coach Izzo released this statement on the sad news:

As a senior, Payne averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. He led the Spartans to a 29-9 record, a Big Ten Tournament title, and an Elite Eight appearance.

From 2010-2014, he 1,232 points to go along with 735 rebounds, 141 blocks, and 85 assists. He shot over 40% from the 3-point line in his college career, and 52.6% from the floor overall.

