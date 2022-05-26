George Blaha’s life-threatening health scare, surgery, and his return to the mic

He's the voice of the Detroit Pistons and the Michigan State Spartans football, but George Blaha was silenced this spring with a heart condition and subsequent surgery. Blaha says he's almost back to 100% and ready to get back behind the mic.

DETROIT – I met with George Blaha recently to interview him about the medical ordeal he’s been through recently. Instead, he began our conversation by asking all about me.

Blaha is as advertised.

He’s a really nice person who genuinely cares about others. Where was I from? His family has roots in Pittsburgh too. We obviously talked about golf as well. He says he gets the go-ahead from his doctor for a full swing on the first of June. Insert a driver joke here about not really being able to hit before his surgery. 😊

When we finally began the interview portion, and he got his “TV persona” together, he was the exact same guy—kind, warm-hearted.

The stats for his career are staggering; he’s covered just about every game and everything in the half-century he’s been working. The Championships stand out, but he also remembers moments, like when Isiah Thomas through the basketball up to the rafters. Blaha said he remembers thinking as the team leader; he deserved that.

When will Blaha retire? He’s not sure yet.

He says he liked the direction Mel Tucker is taking the Michigan State Spartans and the young core of the Detroit Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham, is on the right track and on the verge of something great.

He’s so grateful to John Beilein and ‘the Lord above’ for nudging him to get his heart checked out. Because he did, he plans to be around (hopefully) for another championship.

Watch the video above for the full story.