Detroit Pistons acquire No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren in 3-team trade on NBA draft night

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded for Memphis star Jalen Duren -- who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 13 overall pick in the NBA draft -- as part of a three-team trade involving the New York Knicks.

Pistons fans know they can never walk too far from the TV screen during draft night, because at any moment, general manager Troy Weaver can decide to make a blockbuster trade.

That was the case again Thursday (June 23). After selecting Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick, Weaver moved back into the lottery to pick up Duren, a 6-foot-11 center who averaged 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game for the Tigers as a freshman.

Jalen Duren shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (The Associated Press 2022)

Duren, 18, has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and was the No. 6 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He shot 59.7% from the floor and 62.5% from the free-throw line.

As part of the trade, the Pistons acquired 32-year-old guard Kemba Walker from the Knicks. They also forfeited the 2025 first-round pick that they acquired Wednesday in the Jerami Grant trade.

Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 3 rebounds for the Knicks last season while shooting 36.7% from 3-point range and 40.3% overall.

The Knicks wanted to move Walker to free up cap space, and the Pistons were a perfect match, since they had the most cap space in the NBA before this move. They’ll owe him $9 million for one year, but reports say the Pistons and Walker will likely discuss a buyout.