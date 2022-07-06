Players from Michigan to look out for during this year’s NBA Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer league in Las Vegas is fast approaching, and there are several players from the Mitten state you should keep an eye on.

Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons, Kalamazoo, MI

The Kalamazoo native and former Michigan Mr. Basketball will be on the squad with the Detroit Pistons for summer league. Livers led the team in three-point percentage and recorded his first NBA double-double on April 1 with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He most recently missed 30 games due to a right foot injury this past season. He was drafted 42nd overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jamal Cain, Miami Heat, Ypsilanti, MI

The Cornerstone High School graduate will be suiting up for the Miami summer league squad. Cain most recently concluded his collegiate career at Oakland University after spending his first four years at Marquette. As a fifth year senior at Oakland, he started all 30 games in which he was the only Horizon League player to average double figures in points and rebounds. Cain led the team in points, field goals made and attempted, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds.

Marcus Bingham Jr., Dallas Mavericks, Grand Rapids, MI

After going un-drafted, the Grand Rapids native will be playing with the Dallas Mavericks. Bingham played in 117 games over his four-year college career at Michigan State under legendary coach Tom Izzo. As a senior, he averaged career highs for points with 9 points per game, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. The GR Catholic Central high school graduate finished third in the Big Ten in blocks per game and total blocks.

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit, MI

After being selected as the 37th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, rookie and Detroit native Jaden Hardy will be competing with the Dallas Mavericks. Hardy most recently played for the G League Ignite and recorded two 30-point games and 13 20-point games. He led Ignite in scoring in 12 games. He also participated in the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend on Team Isiah.

Zach Hankins, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix native and former Xavier University (OH) big man Zach Hankins will be suiting up for the New Orleans Pelicans summer league squad. Hankins most recently was apart of the Pelicans G League squad the Birmingham Squadron. He appeared in 32 games averaging 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. Previously Hankins spent some time overseas and played in 55 games in 2019-20, splitting time between the Czech Republic and Israel. He averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block.

Gabe Brown, Oklahoma City Thunder, Ypsilanti, MI

Belleville High School graduate and former Michigan State guard Gabe Brown will be competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder after going un-drafted. He appeared in 36 games with all starts for the Spartans, averaging career-highs of 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist per game while shooting 42 percent from the field. Brown was also named a third team All-Big Ten honoree in March 2022 and named captain of the MSU Men’s Basketball team heading into the 2021-22 season as the leading scorer on the team that season

Paris Bass, Los Angeles Lakers, Birmingham, MI

The former University of Detroit guard, will be suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers for summer league competition. Most recently, Bass has played for the Phoenix Suns while also averaging 17 points with the South Bay Lakers. The Seaholm high school graduate, notched 13 points in the California Classic on July 5th against the Sacramento Kings.