NHL Free Agency: 5 new players the Red Wings just signed

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 05: Andrew Copp #18 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 05, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Steve Yzerman had a busy Wednesday.

NHL Free Agency opened at noon on July 13, and the Detroit Red Wings were among the busiest of teams, bringing in a slew of new players, all of which are sure to get some serious ice time.

Here’s a quick look at the new faces wearing the winged wheel:

Andrew Copp

The Wings signed center Andrew Copp to a five-year deal worth $5.6M per year.

Copp, 28, is from Ann Arbor and played at the University of Michigan. He spent several seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before being traded to the New York Rangers last year. He scored 21 goals and had 32 assists last season, along with six goals in the playoffs for the Rangers.

Copp was teammates with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin at the University of Michigan.

“I’m really excited about the additions today and I think that we are definitely poised to take a big step this season,” Copp said.

David Perron

The Wings have signed former St. Louis Blues winger David Perron to a two-year deal. The deal is worth $4.7 million per year, the team reported.

St. Louis Blues' David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Perron, 34, had multiple stints with the Blues, playing in 67 games last season, scoring 27 goals and 30 assists, tied for the third most goals on the team last season. He was part of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup win.

Hello @DetroitRedWings , Cant wait to get going and being able to prove myself all over again! It will be an honor to play for an Original Six team. Thanks for the welcome and see you very soon — David Perron (@DP_57) July 13, 2022

Ben Chiarot

The Wings signed Ben Chiarot, former Florida Panthers defenseman, to a four-year deal worth $4.75 million per year.

MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 29: Ben Chiarot #8 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Centre Bell on April 29, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 10-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (2022 Minas Panagiotakis)

Chiarot, 31, spent most of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, before playing for Montreal from 2019-2021. He was traded for Florida last season, where he played 30 games, including 10 playoff games.

“It’s well known around the league that this is a young, up-and-coming team and today with all the additions, it just makes an even more exciting team,” Chiarot said.

Dominik Kubalik

The Red Wings have signed former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, worth $2.5 million per year.

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik, center, smiles as he is congratulated while passing the team box after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, in this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, file photto. Chicago won 5-3. The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of any change coming anytime soon. Speaking publicly for the first time Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, since baseball's Cleveland Indians announced Monday they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz reiterated the same message the team shared this summer after lingering questions about Native American team names returned to the forefront.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kubalik, 26, scored 15 goals last season, the fifth most on the Blackhawks team, along with 17 assists. Before joining Chicago in 2019, he played in the Czech Republic.

Olli Maatta

The Red Wings have also signed Olli Maatta, a defenseman who most recently played for the Kings, but won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. That deal is a one-year contract.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, left, picks up the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Other signings: