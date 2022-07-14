NHL Free Agency: 5 new players the Red Wings just signed

DETROIT – Steve Yzerman had a busy Wednesday.
NHL Free Agency opened at noon on July 13, and the Detroit Red Wings were among the busiest of teams, bringing in a slew of new players, all of which are sure to get some serious ice time.
Here’s a quick look at the new faces wearing the winged wheel:
Andrew Copp
The Wings signed center Andrew Copp to a five-year deal worth $5.6M per year.
Copp, 28, is from Ann Arbor and played at the University of Michigan. He spent several seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before being traded to the New York Rangers last year. He scored 21 goals and had 32 assists last season, along with six goals in the playoffs for the Rangers.
Copp was teammates with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin at the University of Michigan.
🏡🙌— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022
Welcome home, @Copp94! pic.twitter.com/OuIEjmQBA0
“I’m really excited about the additions today and I think that we are definitely poised to take a big step this season,” Copp said.
David Perron
The Wings have signed former St. Louis Blues winger David Perron to a two-year deal. The deal is worth $4.7 million per year, the team reported.
Perron, 34, had multiple stints with the Blues, playing in 67 games last season, scoring 27 goals and 30 assists, tied for the third most goals on the team last season. He was part of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup win.
Hello @DetroitRedWings , Cant wait to get going and being able to prove myself all over again! It will be an honor to play for an Original Six team. Thanks for the welcome and see you very soon— David Perron (@DP_57) July 13, 2022
Ben Chiarot
The Wings signed Ben Chiarot, former Florida Panthers defenseman, to a four-year deal worth $4.75 million per year.
Chiarot, 31, spent most of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, before playing for Montreal from 2019-2021. He was traded for Florida last season, where he played 30 games, including 10 playoff games.
“It’s well known around the league that this is a young, up-and-coming team and today with all the additions, it just makes an even more exciting team,” Chiarot said.
Dominik Kubalik
The Red Wings have signed former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, worth $2.5 million per year.
Kubalik, 26, scored 15 goals last season, the fifth most on the Blackhawks team, along with 17 assists. Before joining Chicago in 2019, he played in the Czech Republic.
Olli Maatta
The Red Wings have also signed Olli Maatta, a defenseman who most recently played for the Kings, but won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins. That deal is a one-year contract.
Other signings:
- Defenseman Mark Pysyk, 1-year-deal
- Center Austin Czarnik, 2-year, two-way deal
- Right wing Matt Luff, 2-year deal, two-way