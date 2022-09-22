Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown roasts Washington receiver who was drafted before him

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions looks on during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Just days after he tore up Washington on the field, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown handed the Commanders another loss at the podium, roasting a receiver they selected ahead of him in the 2021 draft.

Fans who watched the Lions on “Hard Knocks” last month will remember St. Brown’s epic draft list. For those who missed it, the 22-year-old out of USC can name every single wide receiver who was drafted ahead of him.

“For me, I would say the draft experience was s-----,” St. Brown said.

Well, the start of the regular season sure hasn’t made St. Brown forget about those other receivers. On Wednesday, three days after he torched the Commanders for nine catches, 116 yards, and two touchdowns, St. Brown took aim at an unlikely target.

“The Commanders, they (drafted) a guy before me over there, believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said. “I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that.”

It was zero catches, Amon-Ra. But I’m guessing you already knew that.

Dyami Brown #2 of the Washington Commanders spins in an attempt to avoid the tackle of Kevon Seymour #25 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (2022 Getty Images)

Brown was taken with the 82nd overall pick in 2021, and St. Brown went 30 picks later at No. 112. Their last names might be similar, but the production has been far from it. One has already caught 107 passes for 1,092 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, while the other has 12 catches for 165 yards and no scores.

“I don’t forget things like that, you know,” St. Brown said. “I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

This year, Brown has only been on the field for four offensive snaps, including one against the Lions. He’s yet to have a pass thrown in his direction.

“I didn’t see him in the game much,” St. Brown said.