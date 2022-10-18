Feel the Bern: Why I missed the Lions during their bye week last Sunday

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Something was missing from our Sunday this past weekend. You realized it about 1 o’clock that there was a hole in your day. Yes that’s right you missed the Lions like we all did.

Now we all know that this has not been the kind of season a Lions fan had hoped for.

As a matter fact, all too often it’s the kind of season Lions fans have gotten. Keep in mind the Lions have won one playoff game since 1957. So if you are a Lions fan and have been through all of that, people might say you are insane. Or dedicated beyond the norm.

But this Sunday was particularly difficult. Let me explain why. The Lions had a bye. The previous week they played the Patriots in Foxborough. For lack of a better phrase that was a bye. They lost to a third string quarterback. They lost to their former head coach, Matt Patricia. They lost 29-0. Their offense had been ranked number one in the league. But like most things with the Lions that quickly evaporated.

So, this past Sunday was very difficult, because the stain of that loss to the Patriots was still fresh, and the Lions were not playing. That was their chance to erase what happened in Foxboro. So this Sunday they face the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Cowboys lost to the Eagles last Sunday. That means they should be in a wonderful mood when they face Detroit. And Dak Prescott is supposed to be back. Just part of being a Lions fan.

Well at least your 1:00 is filled!