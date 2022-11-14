Feel the Bern: Lions win again -- Super Bowl here we come? Keep dreaming

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions high fives Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Lions will be in the Super Bowl this coming February in Glendale, Arizona, but only if they buy a ticket.

Detroit has won two games in a row. But their long-suffering fans see more -- a lot more -- with a two-game winning streak. And everyone must understand that these fans simply want more, they desire more, they desperately need more if they are going to continue in their current state of mind. Dreamland!

It’s great when fans want to believe more than what’s in front of them. But here’s a quick reality check, the Lions have not won a playoff game since 1992, they’ve only won one playoff game since 1957. But dreaming is a wonderful state of mind. It’s just not reality. One hates to be a buzzkill, but the truth is the Lions aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year. Sorry for bursting you bubble.

The reason the Lions aren’t going to the Super Bowl this year is a lack of talent. Pure and simple. Former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz once had this team on a nice run. And a member of the media asked him if he could make this run continue because every player was buying in. Schwartz quickly said ‘no’! No no no no no! Why was he asked? ‘There’s not enough talent here’. And that’s still the case.

But one thing has changed with the Lions. The culture is turning and turning quickly. And for that you can credit Dan Campbell. The players have bought into what he’s doing and that’s something that hasn’t been seen here in many, many years. And once the culture turns, consistent winning is just around the corner.

But until then, dream on Lions fans. As for the Lions themselves, -- you’ll have to buy your Super Bowl tickets this year.