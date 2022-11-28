Michigan Stadium tunnel incident: MSU fined, Michigan reprimanded, 1 player suspended into 2023

In an official statement about the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, the Big Ten Conference said they would fine Michigan State University, reprimand the Michigan Wolverines, and suspend one player from the Spartans into the 2023 season.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In an official statement about the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, the Big Ten Conference said they would fine Michigan State University, reprimand the University of Michigan, and suspend one player from the Spartans into the 2023 season.

The conference determined that the seven MSU players who participated in the hitting, kicking, or using of their helmets to strike the student-athletes of Michigan football.

One MSU player was charged with a felony, while the other six student-athletes received misdemeanors for their involvement in the tunnel attacks.

A Spartans staff member was deemed involved in a separate sportsmanship matter that violated the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Policy.

The conference also determined that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Management Manuel policy, which requires the game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

The conference said both schools did not represent the proper level of sportsmanship from the Big Ten Conference.

“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches, and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Here are the new rules that will be imposed following the disciplinary action:

U of M:

The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

MSU:

$100,000 fine

Cornerback Khary Crump received four games from the incident date plus the first eight games of the 2023 season.

Four games from the incident date, Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed.

Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End

Angelo Grose, Safety

Justin White, Cornerback

Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker

Brandon Wright, Defensive End

Zion Young, Defensive End

Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed.

Malcolm Jones, Safety

Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University