Pistons coaching search: 3 strong candidates, 2 wild cards

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are officially looking for a new head coach.
Dwane Casey announced Sunday, after the final game of the regular season vs. Chicago, that he would be transitioning to the front office, saying he believes it’s time for a new voice in the locker room.
That opens up the first big coaching search in years for a team that could be an attractive landing spot for a coach with experience. Despite the terrible record, the Pistons have a handful of promising young talent, a probable high lottery pick in the upcoming draft, and excellent salary cap flexibility.
So who could be running the Pistons bench next year? Here are some options Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will likely consider.
Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka, 45, was one of the most promising new head coaches in the NBA before being fired for an incident involving a female member of the Celtics organization last offseason.
Udoka led the Celtics to the finals, just two wins from the title, before he was suspended and eventually fired in Boston.
Udoka is probably going to be on the top of any team’s coaching list, including the Houston Rockets, who also just parted ways with their head coach.
Any team who looks to hire Udoka is going to have to deal with the baggage that may come along with it. Some will decide it’s worth the risk. Will the Pistons be one of them?
Charles Lee
Lee, 37, will be one of the more coveted assistant coaches interviewing for head coaching jobs in this cycle. He’s in his eighth season in the NBA, all on Mike Budenholzer’s staff with Atlanta and now with Milwaukee.
Lee was promoted to associate head coach last summer, a bump in title with the hope to keep him around longer. But that will only work for so long.
Hiring Lee would follow a newer trend of hiring younger, former players, even without the head coaching experience. But Lee brings plenty of experience, even at 37, and would likely connect with the Pistons young core.
Adrian Griffin
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin is another hot name in the assistant coach to head coach pipeline. Yahoo Sports inside Jake Fischer reported him as a possible target with Casey’s departure.
Griffin, 48, spent nine seasons as an NBA player, and has been an assistant coach with several other teams. He was named acting head coach for the Raptors this season while head coach Nike Nurse dealt with personal matters.
Jerry Stackhouse
Now let’s get into the wild cards, starting with former Pistons star Jerry Stackhouse.
Stack still has plenty of love for Detroit, showing up recently to help roll out the updated teal jerseys this season. But he doesn’t have the NBA coaching experience you’d probably want with a young team like the Pistons.
Stackhouse is currently leading a revamp of the Vanderbilt University basketball program, having previously served as an assistant coach for the Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies. He also led the Raptors D-League team to a championship in 2017.
Stackhouse would be a fun splash for Pistons fans -- but he’s probably not at the top of the list, not yet at least.
Chauncey Billups
You knew this was coming.
Pistons great Chauncey Billups will probably come up any time there’s an opening in Detroit -- and that includes this one.
Billups is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, in his second season at the helm. He moved quickly from assistant coach to head coach after working as a TV analyst after retiring from the NBA in 2014.
Billups would be another big splash, and probably a popular move for Detroit fans. He hasn’t had the success at the NBA coaching level yet, but Portland wasn’t a team built to contend for a championship.
Billups may be aiming at a front office job long-term, but maybe making a sudden move to Detroit is an offer he wouldn’t be able to refuse.