Detroit Lions select star QB Hendon Hooker with No. 68 pick in third round of NFL draft

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have star quarterback and once-potential first-rounder Hendon Hooker in the third round of the NFL draft.

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 430 yards and five touchdowns before tearing his ACL.

The selection will do wonders for both the 25-year-old quarterback and the Lions as he will look to compete with Jared Goff once fully healthy.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Coming into the draft, the Lions didn’t have many glaring weaknesses, though linebacker certainly warranted an upgrade.

The Lions will look to address other needs at positions like cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, and guard.

General manager Brad Holmes made waves across the league in Thursday’s first round when he traded the No. 6 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange, the Lions received the No. 12 pick, the No. 34 pick, and a fifth-round pick. They also gave Arizona their third-round pick, No. 81 overall, in the deal.

Detroit shocked everybody by drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, and then reached for the best linebacker in the draft, Jack Campbell, at No. 18.