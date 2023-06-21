Detroit Lions reveal new blue alternate helmet with logo from ‘60s -- do you like it?

The new alternate helmet revealed by the Detroit Lions on June 21, 2023.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have revealed their new alternate helmet, and we want to know what fans think.

It’s a blue helmet with the old Lions logo from the 1960s. The logo features thick blue and gray stripes behind a thin white lion.

The Lions said the helmet is designed to celebrate the team’s 90th season and also pay tribute to the club’s heritage.

This blue shell color has never been worn in the NFL and symbolizes the future, according to the team. The matte face mask was done in signature Detroit gray.

The Lions will only wear this helmet with the all-gray alternate jerseys.

Here are more photos and a video of the helmet. Let us know what you think in the poll below!

ain’t she a beaut — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023