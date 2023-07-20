Report: Detroit Lions acquire wide receiver Denzel Mims from Jets for conditional 2025 6th round pick

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) runs with the football against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have acquired wide receiver Denzel Mims from the New York Jets for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Lions are also receiving the Jets 2025 seventh round pick in the deal.

League changing — ‏ً (@ETNSZN) July 20, 2023

The move all but fills a much-needed hole at the wideout position after the departure of D.J. Chark, who left via free agency for the Carolina Panthers, and the suspension of former 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams who will miss the first six games of the season, due to violating the leagues gambling policy.

Mims accounted for 676 yards on 42 receptions for his career with the Jets.