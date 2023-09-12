64º
Live stream: Acting Michigan State coach holds 1st press conference since Mel Tucker suspension

Harlon Barnett to coach first game vs. Washington

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Michigan State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett gives an opening statement during a news conference for the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Alabama in Dallas. Florida State's new coordinator Harlon Barnett, brings an aggressive, attacking philosophy after spending 11 seasons at Michigan State as an assistant. (Brandon Wade, (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Acting Michigan State football head coach Harlon Barnett will hold his first press conference following the suspension of Mel Tucker.

The press conference is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m., you can watch it live in the video player below.

Barnett was named acting head coach after head coach Mel Tucker was suspended this week after allegations of sexual harassment were made public. Former head coach Mark Dantonio is also returning in an associate coach role.

Michigan State takes on Washington this weekend.

