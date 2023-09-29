Detroit Lions fans completely take over Lambeau Field after beating Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – While the Detroit Lions were dominating the Packers on the field Thursday, their fans were also dominating in the stands.

Lambeau Field was littered with Honolulu Blue before kickoff, and Lions fans could be heard at various points throughout the game chanting, “Let’s go Li-ons! 👏-👏-👏👏👏”

It sure helped that they hardly had to worry about the outcome of the game. After falling down 3-0 because of an early interception, the Lions ripped off 27 straight points before halftime. The Packers made a run in the third quarter, but that momentum was shut down by a nine-minute Lions touchdown drive that sent Cheeseheads flocking toward the exits.

But you know who didn’t leave early? Lions fans. Just listen to this crowd during the Amazon Prime postgame show:

This is Lambeau Field we’re talking about -- one of the most iconic venues in the sport. And Packers fans are extremely loyal.

But Thursday night was just the latest example of how hungry Lions fans are to support a winner. We saw it in Kansas City, we saw it at Ford Field the last two weekends, and we saw it again in Green Bay.

The Lions have proven to be a dangerous team on the road, and it sure helps to have a traveling Honolulu Blue army at their side.