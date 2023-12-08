Report: Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren expected to miss 2 weeks after spraining ankle

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in pain against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 06, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks after he suffered a sprained ankle during their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Shams Charaina with The Athletic, the loss of Duren will be a tough blow for the 2-19 Pistons, who have lost 18 consecutive games.

The 20-year-old second-year player was averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 blocks per game.

This is the second time Duren has had injuries to both of his ankles this season.

