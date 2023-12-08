42º
Report: Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren expected to miss 2 weeks after spraining ankle

Pistons have lost 18 consecutive games

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITDetroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks after he suffered a sprained ankle during their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Shams Charaina with The Athletic, the loss of Duren will be a tough blow for the 2-19 Pistons, who have lost 18 consecutive games.

The 20-year-old second-year player was averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 blocks per game.

This is the second time Duren has had injuries to both of his ankles this season.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

