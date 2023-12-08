Report: Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren expected to miss 2 weeks after spraining ankle

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks after he suffered a sprained ankle during their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to Shams Charaina with The Athletic, the loss of Duren will be a tough blow for the 2-19 Pistons, who have lost 18 consecutive games.
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks with a sprained left ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough blow for the 2-19 Pistons, who have lost 18 in row. Duren is averaging 12.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG but has had injuries to both ankles this year.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2023
The 20-year-old second-year player was averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 blocks per game.
This is the second time Duren has had injuries to both of his ankles this season.
Read: Could Pistons break the all-time NBA record for longest losing streak? Maybe!