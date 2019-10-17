Cheesehead referee billboard pops up along I-275 after controversial Lions-Packers game

A billboard showing a football referee wearing a cheesehead along I-275 near 10 Mile Road in Farmington Hills on Oct. 17, 2019. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A billboard showing a football referee wearing a cheesehead popped up along I-275 in Oakland County as Detroit Lions fans continue to protest the officiating in the "Monday Night Football" game against the Green Bay Packers.

At least one billboard in Metro Detroit has featured the image of a referee signaling an "illegal hands to the face" penalty while wearing the Packers' signature cheesehead.

Sky 4 captured video of the billboard around 4 p.m. Thursday along I-275 near 10 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. There have been reports of the image on billboards along I-75 and I-94, as well.

The NFL admitted Tuesday at least one of the calls against Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers shouldn't have been called in the final minutes of the game.

Flowers was called for two "illegal hands to the face" penalties that gave the Packers a new set of downs when it otherwise would have been fourth down.

In both instances, the "Monday Night Football" announcers, as well as fans and analysts across social media, disagreed with the calls.

Detroit was also the victim of a questionable personal foul earlier in the game and an uncalled defensive pass interference on the final offensive drive.

The Lions ultimately lost on a last-second chip shot field goal. Instead of taking over first place in the NFC North Division, the Lions fell to last place, at 2-2-1 on the season.

It's been three days, but obviously Lions fans haven't forgotten.

