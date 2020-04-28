Detroit City FC spring season canceled, club plans play later this year

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Detroit City Football Club spring season was officially canceled this week, but there is hope the team will take the field later this year.

The National Independent Soccer Association announced that the men’s spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the league is planning to begin the fall season in August. A potential summer season is also in the works.

The full cancellation comes after the league suspended play for 30 days on March 12.

READ: ‘Essential and influential’ -- How a passion beyond soccer drives DCFC’s fierce supporters

Additionally, the inaugural women’s season has been postponed.

People who purchased tickets for single matches have received refunds. The club is still determining what will happen with season tickets because they included entrance to all men’s and women’s games.

Anyone with questions about tickets is asked to contact tickets@detroitcityfc.com.