52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local Sports

Detroit City FC spring season canceled, club plans play later this year

Team begins refunding tickets

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: DCFC, Detroit City, Detroit City Football Club, Detroit City FC, Soccer, Sports, Local Sports, Hamtramck, Wayne County, Detroit, DCTID
The DCFC audience at Keyworth Stadium on June 14, 2019
The DCFC audience at Keyworth Stadium on June 14, 2019 (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Detroit City Football Club spring season was officially canceled this week, but there is hope the team will take the field later this year.

The National Independent Soccer Association announced that the men’s spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the league is planning to begin the fall season in August. A potential summer season is also in the works.

The full cancellation comes after the league suspended play for 30 days on March 12.

READ: ‘Essential and influential’ -- How a passion beyond soccer drives DCFC’s fierce supporters

Additionally, the inaugural women’s season has been postponed.

People who purchased tickets for single matches have received refunds. The club is still determining what will happen with season tickets because they included entrance to all men’s and women’s games.

Anyone with questions about tickets is asked to contact tickets@detroitcityfc.com.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: