Detroit Tigers prove superior in comeback win against Kansas City

DETROIT – From getting blown out in the home opener to getting two wins in a row against the Kansas City Royals, the Tigers seem to have the better hand getting majority series wins against the Royals.

At one point the Tigers were down 4-0 due to Royals players like Maikel Franco getting two RBI’s early and Bubba Starling and Ryan McBroom getting an RBI for themselves before the 4th-inning.

At that point the only run the Tigers were able to get was a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop to put them on the board but still down 4-1.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 5th-inning that it was time to tie it up for the home team.

Niko Goodrum put them in reach with a sacrifice fly and Jonathan Schoop was able to tie up the contest 4-4 with a two-run home run over the right field wall.

After last night’s contest with JaCoby Jones getting hit on the jaw but protected by the helmet, he retaliated going 3 for 3 getting a game winning home run in the bottom of the 7th.

Manager Ron Gardenhire would comment on Jones productivity after getting hit yesterday and swinging well being a ninth hitter in the line up.

“He’s been swinging a good, short swing and on the whole field driving the baseball. He’s playing a dominant centerfield and he’s feeling good. As the line up goes through I’ve always thought that the ninth hitter is someone that can get on base and he’s hitting very well”, he says.

Joe Jimenez would once again come in to close out the contest and let his defense make the plays for a 1, 2, 3 final inning.

Although only getting a total of 4 hits and getting struck out 12 times by the Royals they seemed to take advantage with runners on base.

Tomorrow night it will be Ivan Nova on the mound for the Tigers but will also be the last game of the series against Kansas City.

READ: More Detroit Tigers coverage