Red Wings announce partnership with PointsBet sportsbook operator

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings announced Tuesday a new partnership with PointsBet, a sportsbook operator.

The NHL club said this sports betting partnership will “enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement.”

Sports & Social Detroit at Little Caesars Arena will be rebranded as the PointsBet Sports Bar. That’s expected to up and running in 2021 with a full-service food and beverage menu, TVs, live betting odds, special guests, “unique programing,” VIP access and gaming promotions.

“Our fans will enjoy the lively atmosphere of the PointsBet Sports Bar and the energy this partnership will bring to the game-day experience in and around Little Caesars Arena,” said Chris Granger, group president, sports and entertainment, with Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We are proud to deepen our relationship with PointsBet and we look forward to creating dynamic experiences for our fans.”

PointsBet also was named the official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers this past summer. As part of that deal, PointsBet will have branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network.

