A look inside the bubble at the NCAA Tournament

DETROIT – The National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament is back after a year off.

Viewers can expect the same theatrics as always, but off the court, the players are finding it to be a bit lonely.

The players have single rooms this year on hotel floors designated for their team only. For the first two days, they couldn’t leave.

Practices have begun in various sites. Games will be played in six venues -- four in Indianapolis and two just outside the city. Players and those designated as Tier One will be tested daily.

The idea is to limit contact and prevent COVID spread among the 68 teams, so the tournament can be played to completion.

What if a team has a positive case? They are all wearing small tracking devices for contact tracing and the NCAA Senior VP of Basketball said as long as a team has five healthy players, they can play. If they don’t have five, they will have to withdraw and another team advances.

