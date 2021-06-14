Video: A glimpse into what it’s like to ride with an IndyCar driver

What it's like to ride with any INDYCAR driver

DETROIT – Watching the race on TV or even from the grandstands, it’s impossible to appreciate what the drivers experience out on the actual race course.

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio got a taste of IndyCar racing on Sunday with the experience of a lifetime -- a hot lap on the Belle Isle course.

“The people you see getting in the car now are our sponsors or they’re associated with teams or the track, or the event in general,” IndyCar Experience owner Scott Jasek said.

The car reached more than 150 miles per hour, which is only 80% of the full speed. DeGiulio said it only took about 20 minutes after the lap for her heart to stop racing -- and she only went around once. The IndyCar racers go around the track 70 times.

