Detroit Grand Prix 2021 taking place this weekend on Belle Isle

DETROIT – It is a big weekend as the Detroit Grand Prix 2021 takes place on Belle Isle.

The race was canceled last year, but this year everyone is excited to be back.

Local 4 News reporter Kim DeGiulio was live on Belle Isle Saturday morning. You can watch her full report in the video player above.

Read: Grand Prixmiere kicks off race weekend in Detroit

Read more: Drivers ready to race around Belle Isle -- Detroit Grand Prix 2021 kicks off race weekend

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Ad

While masks are not required on Belle Isle, they are required on the shuttles to the island. If you plan to come out, remember your mask and grab your ticket as soon as possible.

Read even more: Detroit Grand Prix 2021: Everything you need to know