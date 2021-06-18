Pistons rookie duo named to All NBA teams; Draft Lottery looms

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 03: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons slams the ball during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on March 03, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Two of the Pistons’ most promising rookies make the NBA All Rookie Team as the NBA Draft Lottery nears.

Hey, Pistons fans! Ken here. It’s been a few weeks since I’ve written about the team, but hey, even writers need a break after the season ends, right?

I’ve been enjoying the NBA Playoffs, despite the injuries. It feels like a true toss-up on who could win the championship this year. It’s almost like, whoever can stay healthy has the best shot.

The Phoenix Suns look dangerous. It feels like whoever wins the Bucks-Nets Game 7 on Saturday is going to win the East. That would be a fun Finals matchup. It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out. But now -- onto our team, the Deeeetroit Pistons.

🏆 Bey, Stewart make All NBA Rookie teams

The two biggest impact rookies for the Pistons, both mid-round first round picks last year by Troy Weaver, were named to the NBA’s All Rookie teams this week.

Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball won Rookie of the Year and leads the All Rookie First Team, which includes Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s Tyrese Haliburton and Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart made the NBA All Rookie Second Team. Here’s a look at the full All Rookie teams with vote counts:

NBA All Rookie Team 2021. (NBA)

The last time a Pistons rookie made the All NBA Rookie team? The 2012-2013 season -- Andre Drummond and Kyle Singler both made the Second Team.

Brandon Knight made the First Team in 2011-2012. Greg Monroe made the Second Team in 2010-2011.

Joe Dumars and Isiah Thomas both made the All Rookie First Teams a couple of years apart, so hopefully that’s a good omen for the team moving into the future.

🎰 Draft lottery looms

The NBA Draft Lottery is next week -- on Tuesday night (June 22). It’s a big, big night for the Pistons.

This is the best lottery odds the Pistons have had since they drafted Grant Hill in 1994! Detroit is tied for the best odds to land the No. 1 pick or a top-3 pick. Here’s a look at the official lottery odds and order (via Tankathon):

NBA Draft Lottery Odds. (Tankathon.)

It would be the team’s first top-3 pick since drafting Darko -- and that came from a trade. Imagine that -- the Pistons have made the playoffs twice in the last 10 years, they were swept both times, and they NEVER had a top lottery pick.

Now, armed with promising rookies, salary cap space and a potential top lottery pick, maybe -- just maybe -- the Pistons can move out of fighting for the 8th seed.

The NBA Draft Lottery is June 22 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ben Wallace will represent the Pistons. The NBA Draft is soon after -- on July 29. Cross your fingers!

🏀 Shoot your shot

Thanks for reading the Pistons Pivot Newsletter. Feel free to reach out with any comments or ideas you have about the team -- or just to say hello. Until next time,

- Ken Haddad (Contact me: Email | Twitter)

