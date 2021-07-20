Here’s where Red Wings are set to pick in 2021 NHL Draft

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman speaks to the media on May 18, 2021

Barring any trades, here’s where the Detroit Red Wings are set to pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The draft will be held virtually again this year starting Friday, July 23. Here is the first-round draft order, followed by the rest of the Red Wings draft picks through round seven. The Red Wings have 11 picks in this draft.

1st-round draft order:

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Arizona Coyotes -- this pick is forfeited (read why here)

12. Chicago Blackhawks

13. Calgary Flames

14. Philadelphia Flyers

15. Dallas Stars

16. New York Rangers

17. St. Louis Blues

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Nashville Predators

20. Edmonton Oilers

21. Boston Bruins

22. Minnesota Wild

23. Detroit Red Wings (from Capitals)

24. Florida Panthers

25. Columbus Blue Jackets

26. Minnesota Wild

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Colorado Avalanche

29. New Jersey Devils

30. Vegas Golden Knights

31. Montreal Canadiens

32. Columbus Blue Jackets

2nd-round Red Wings picks:

38. Detroit Red Wings

48. Detroit Red Wings (from Rangers)

3rd-round Red Wings picks

70. Detroit Red Wings

94. Detroit Red Wings (from Golden Knights)

4th-round Red Wings picks:

102. Detroit Red Wings

128. Detroit Red Wings (from Lightning)

5th-round Red Wings picks:

134. Detroit Red Wings

138. Detroit Red Wings (from Senators/Canadiens)

6th-round Red Wings picks:

166. Detroit Red Wings

7th-round Red Wings picks:

198. TRADED to St. Louis Blues

Previously: