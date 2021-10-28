West Bloomfield High School senior heads to Major League Baseball World Series after receiving special honor

When the Astros and the Braves meet for the World Series game -- a teenager will be there too. Local 4's Jamie Edmonds explains the special honor that took her to baseball's biggest stage.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Alma Tatem is a senior at West Bloomfield High School who is known for her power on the softball field. Off the field, she’s known for her spirit of giving back.

“I’ve always done it through my church,” Tatem said. “We help the homeless. I’ve gone to Gleaners organizing cans. I’ve raised money for St. Jude.”

Tatem has a 3.8-grade point average and two parents, Margie and Edwin Tatem, who are extremely proud of her.

“I’m very proud of her,” Edwin Tatem said. “She’s always had the spirit of giving back even when she was small.”

“She cares,” Margie, said. “She wants to try to help people, try to make life better, and make the world a better place.”

A few weeks ago, Alma Tatem was invited to an MLB-led softball camp in Florida with 38 other participants from across the country. While there, Alma Tatem was surprised with the Jennie Finch Empowerment Award.

The award is given annually to four young women who exemplify leadership, motivation, commitment, humility, and integrity. Alma Tatem also received a $10,000 college scholarship.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Alma Tatem said. “I still can’t believe it happened. Huge thanks to Jennie Finch who made all of this possible.”

On top of that, Tatem and the three other award winners will be at Game Four of the World Series and honored on the field before the game.

“I’ve been watching baseball since I was little,” she said. “To think I’ll be on the field with these athletes is amazing.”

The Tatem family leaves Friday for Atlanta. Alma Tatem will be honored on the field before Game Four of the World Series.

