Tickets for 2022 Detroit Grand Prix to go on sale Wednesday (Jan. 19)

Pato O'Ward competes in the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 13, 2021. O'Ward won the race. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Tickets for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will go on sale Wednesday (Jan. 19).

The Grand Prix, which is presented by Lear, will be held June 3-5 at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. It will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023.

Click here to buy tickets, or call the Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX.

Tickets start at $40, and fans have multiple viewing options. All ticket holders will once again have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock throughout the weekend. Known as the “locker room of motorsports,” the paddock allows fans to watch their favorite drivers and teams working in the garage areas as they compete.

Grand Prix ticketholders will also have access to the historic James Scott Memorial Fountain. Belle Isle’s most famous landmark turns 97 years old in 2022 and, thanks to a continued partnership with DTE Energy, the Grand Prix will continue its tradition of getting the fountain flowing to begin race weekend and ensure that it operates throughout the summer for all park visitors to enjoy.

Fans can also experience the Autotrader Winner’s Circle at the Fountain following each race. New for 2022, the Fountain Fan Area will feature an entertainment stage with music all weekend long, premium food and beverage options, tailgating games and more.

Starting at $50, general admission flex tickets will include access to all the fan areas, viewing platforms, standing-room only areas and the three general admission grandstands -- located in turn 3, along the backstretch and facing the most technical part of the race circuit in “the horseshoe.”

Single-day general admission tickets start at $40, with access to fan areas, viewing platforms and standing room only areas. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs for open seating areas on Belle Isle.

All fans who buy 2022 Grand Prix tickets before Feb. 28 can take advantage of reduced pricing across all viewing options, along with the best seat locations. Also new for 2022, reserved seat locations can be purchased as a reduced-price two-day ticket with specific savings dependent on the seat location.

Children ages 15 and under will be admitted free to the general admission areas, including the grandstands, with an adult ticket holder. Click here for more information on the new options for fans.

“Grand Prix attendees will once again enjoy one of the most diverse and exciting lineups in racing competing on the challenging 2.3-mile Belle Isle street circuit,” a release says. “The exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race wheel-to-wheel in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Saturday, June 4. The high-powered cars and stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host Round 7 of the 2022 season on Sunday, June 5 in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix. The rising stars of open-wheel racing will also test their street skills as Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires will host a Detroit doubleheader weekend with races on both Saturday and Sunday.”

A Grand Prix tradition continues in 2022 with the return of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. All guests will have free admission to experience all of the on-track action -- featuring all three racing series -- and off-track activities on Friday, June 3. Tickets will not be required for Comerica Bank Free Prix Day in 2022.

Fans can buy passes to the Car Corrals on Belle Isle for a “unique automotive experience at the Grand Prix.” Featuring on-island parking available to guests for an additional purchase, the Grand Prix Car Corrals are for guests who want to drive their own vehicles to Belle Isle and park/display their rides in the corral that’s specific to their car.

Fans can experience the weekend with like-minded car enthusiasts in the Cadillac, Corvette and Porsche Corrals, along with the Grand Prix Car Corral -- featuring high-performance sports cars, limited edition models and collector vehicles in exceptional condition. Click here for more information on the Car Corrals.

The Meijer Fan Zone will once feature displays and interactive experiences. The Detroit Sports District features activation areas from all four of Detroit’s major pro sports teams, along with special guest appearances throughout the weekend.

Live music will be featured on the entertainment stage in the Fountain Fan Area near the Scott Fountain and the Autotrader Winner’s Circle, with a detailed schedule announced closer to the event.

Click here for more information about the Grand Prix.