Eddie Murray reflects on his time with the Detroit Lions

DETROIT – One of the weak spots on the current Lions’ team is its kicking game, but it wasn’t that long ago that the Lions went 32 straight seasons with one of the best kickers in the game.

It began in 1980 with Eddie Murray, who before Matt Stafford, was the Lions fan favorite to leave Detroit to win a Super Bowl elsewhere.

Jason Colthorp had the chance to sit down the the Lions great and discuss his career, how things have changed, and his expectations for the Lions this season.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

More: What’s your biggest Detroit Lions concern? What are your expectations? Will they hurt us again?