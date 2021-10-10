Partly Cloudy icon
Tech Time: How to be more energy efficient

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Tech Time with Andrew Humphrey, Local, Local News, Tech Time, Tech, Science, Metro Detroit, DTE Energy, DTE, Energy, Energy Efficiency Day
DETROIT – The sixth annual Energy Efficiency Day was Oct. 6, but you can still learn the benefits of saving energy.

It’s a day of recognition that includes making a promise and taking action.

“It’s really wanting to have folks take the pledge to save energy and save money,” said DTE Energy senior strategist Kimberly Huffman.

Sometimes the solution is easy. Michigan residents should first identify home energy problems, like how electricity is drained or how energy leaks counteract heating and cooling.

