Detroit police say Allen Park man wanted for donut stunt in middle of I-94 taken into custody

DETROIT – Detroit police said an Allen Park man wanted after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic by doing donuts on the freeway has been taken into custody.

Video was captured of an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 on Dec. 26 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

Police said that 2010 Camaro was driven by Devin Cronk, 22. Cronk was taken into custody Thursday after surrendering himself to Detroit police, according to authorities.

Devin Cronk (WDIV)

What happened

The Camaro was doing donuts in the middle of I-94 in Detroit, blocking traffic.

The stunt went on for about 10-15 minutes over a about a half-mile stretch of the freeway, officials said.

License plates were covered in the video with an explicit message for Detroit police, something Chief James Craig is taking serious offense to.

More: Detroit police chief on I-94 donuts stunt video: ‘We are going to come after you’

“We want it to stop," Craig said. “Do know we will be investigating. We do have a plan for you, so you can go ahead and cover your license plates and use the expletive for what you refer to DPD, we are going to come after you. That is a promise I am making.”

Craig said the department has good leads to the people who may have been involved. Police arrested Tommie Mahone and charged him last month with a felony because he was a passenger in a car that hit a pedestrian during a similar incident.

Tommie Mahone (WDIV)

If the I-94 video sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same kind of stunt video we saw this past summer recorded on the Lodge Freeway. The “We on the Lodge wit it” video blew up on social media, and so is this new I-94 stunt video. It was posted to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday.

Watch the video here (there is explicit language):

Craig was enraged by the Lodge Freeway video in the summer.

“We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city," he said. “The bottom line is we will find you, and when we do, we will deal with you.”

There was an arrest made at the time. However, no charges ever were issued.

No injuries were reported during either incident.