I-94 to experience week-long lane closures in Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-94 will have continuous lane closures Monday between I-96 and US-12 in Detroit for road and bridge work.

According to MDOT, the left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-94 between US-12 and I-96 will be closed for one week. Officials said the lane closures will allow work at multiple locations, including a railroad bridge near Livernois Road, concrete form removal near Warren Avenue and steel repairs on the 24th Street bridge.

The closures will start at 9 a.m., pending on weather. Work on I-94 had previously been delayed due to weather.