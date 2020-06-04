I-94 road work to close multiple lanes this weekend

Weekend road repairs will close lanes on I-94 between Detroit and New Haven.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed between Gratiot Avenue in Detroit and I-696 beginning 5 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday. All lanes and on and off ramps will be closed in this area. MDOT says crews will be applying hot mix asphalt to the road to smooth the surface.

During the closure, the detour for I-94 follows northbound Gratiot Avenue to eastbound I-696 and then back to eastbound I-94.

MDOT says Eastbound I-94 will also close multiple lanes from Little Mack Avenue to 14 Mile Road for resurfacing. Starting 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday only one lane will be open for travel.

Only one lane will be open on eastbound I-94 between 21 Mile Road and New Haven Road from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday for road maintenance, MDOT says.

Westbound I-94 will also undergo bridge work this weekend between M-10 and Woodward Avenue. Two lanes will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, then only one lane will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

MORE: Traffic