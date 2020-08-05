Road work to briefly close lanes on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – Some northbound and southbound lanes on I-75 will close this week in Detroit for road work and repairs.

Three southbound lanes will be closed on I-75 between Davison Freeway and I-94 beginning 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday. MDOT crews will be working on the Milwaukee Avenue overpass, weather permitting.

The right lane of northbound I-75 will be closed at Livernois Road from 9 a.m. to noon and at Coolidge Highway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. MDOT crews will be repairing guardrails, weather permitting.

