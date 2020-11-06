Southbound M-10 closed near I-75 in Detroit Friday

DETROIT – All lanes on southbound M-10 -- John C Lodge Freeway -- are closed at I-75 in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 6.

Michigan State Police say that throughout Friday, all southbound M-10 traffic will be routed onto I-75. Northbound and southbound I-75 ramps are also closed, officials said.

Heads Up: Southbound M-10 is closed and traffic is being routed onto I-75. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps are also closed. They will be closed throughout the day. There may be other closures to downtown. We will keep you updated. Plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ndMm8FXX8V — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 6, 2020

Officials say there may be other road closures downtown.

More: Traffic News