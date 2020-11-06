69ºF

Southbound M-10 closed near I-75 in Detroit Friday

Traffic being rerouted onto I-75

DETROIT – All lanes on southbound M-10 -- John C Lodge Freeway -- are closed at I-75 in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 6.

Michigan State Police say that throughout Friday, all southbound M-10 traffic will be routed onto I-75. Northbound and southbound I-75 ramps are also closed, officials said.

Officials say there may be other road closures downtown.

