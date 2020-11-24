Part of I-75 closed in Detroit Tuesday due to vehicle fire

DETROIT – Northbound lanes are closed on parts of I-75 in Detroit Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, officials say.

As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, northbound I-75 is closed at Mack Avenue due to the vehicle fire. All northbound I-75 lanes are also closed at Gratiot Avenue in Detroit, as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, northbound I-375 is closed at I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say a reckless driver rear-ended a tow truck that was traveling northbound on I-75 Tuesday afternoon.

It appears a vehicle caught fire amid the collision. Additional details have not yet been provided.

One of the drivers involved in the incident, an adult male, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The condition of any other passengers or the other vehicle’s operator is currently unknown.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sharing updates on the road closures on their Twitter page on Tuesday.

Other on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 at Mack

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Other

County: Wayne

Event Message: FREEWAY CLOSED due to a vehicle fire — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 24, 2020

