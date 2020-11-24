41ºF

Traffic

Part of I-75 closed in Detroit Tuesday due to vehicle fire

Car crash causes road closures in Detroit Tuesday afternoon

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Notice, Road Closed, Road Closure, Freeway Closure, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, News, Local News, Detroit Traffic, I-75, I-375, Detroit Freeway, Gratiot Avenue, Mack Avenue
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]
[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

DETROIT – Northbound lanes are closed on parts of I-75 in Detroit Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, officials say.

As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, northbound I-75 is closed at Mack Avenue due to the vehicle fire. All northbound I-75 lanes are also closed at Gratiot Avenue in Detroit, as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, northbound I-375 is closed at I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say a reckless driver rear-ended a tow truck that was traveling northbound on I-75 Tuesday afternoon.

It appears a vehicle caught fire amid the collision. Additional details have not yet been provided.

One of the drivers involved in the incident, an adult male, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The condition of any other passengers or the other vehicle’s operator is currently unknown.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sharing updates on the road closures on their Twitter page on Tuesday.

More: Traffic News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.