Fatal semi truck crash, fire shut down WB I-96 near Williamston Road

The scene of a deadly semi truck crash on I-96 in Ingham County on March 4, 2021.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – A fatal semi truck crash and ensuing fire shut down I-96 near Williamston Road, Michigan State Police troopers said.

Authorities said the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. Thursday (March 4) on westbound I-96 in Ingham County.

A semi truck hauling wooden pallets was involved in a crash, police said. MSP revealed the crash was fatal, but there are no details about who was killed.

Traffic is being diverted onto Williamston Road and can re-enter the highway from Williamston, according to troopers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.