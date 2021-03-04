31ºF

I-75 lane and ramp closures begin Monday, March 8, in Oakland County

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

Lane and ramp closures will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 8, on I-75 for punch list items and sound wall construction in the city of Troy, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT says the following restrictions will be in place:

  • Only the left lane will be open on northbound I-75 at Big Beaver Road as crews work on repairing a drainage connection. The double-lane closures are expected to remain in place until sunset on March 15.
  • Pavement work will require closing all ramps at the I-75/Big Beaver Road interchange for two weeks. Northbound ramp traffic will be detoured to the Crooks Road/Corporate Drive interchange while southbound ramp traffic will be directed to Rochester Road.
  • Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open near Wattles Road as crews build a new sound wall. The lane closures are expected to remain in place until mid-April.

