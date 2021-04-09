List of Michigan’s 10 most dangerous roads

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. A new list identifies the 10 most deadliest roads in Michigan.

Six of the roads on the list are in Metro Detroit.

Using data from fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019, online financial adviser MoneyGeek made the list of the most dangerous five-mile stretches of road in the state.

These are the 10 deadliest roads:

Detroit: Gratiot Avenue Between E Grand Boulevard to 7 Mile Road

Flint: Dort Highway (M-54) Between E Pierson Road and E Morris Road

Grand Rapids: 28th St (M-11) Between Eastern Avenue SE & Byron Center Avenue

Detroit: I-75 Between I-96 and I-94 Interchange

Grand Rapids: US-131 Between Wealthy Street SE and 44th Street SW in Wyoming

Wayne County: Telegraph Road Grand River to Joy Road

Detroit: 7 Mile Road between Telegraph Road and John C Lodge Freeway

Ludington: US-10 between N Stiles Road and N Washington Ave

DTW: I-94 Between Viking Road and Telegraph Road

Detroit: East Davison Street Between Conant Street and I-96

“A fatal crash can happen anywhere,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “So it’s not just all of sudden I’ve got to be careful on I-94 near the airport. There may be a lot of crashes there because there’s a lot ore traffic.”

Traffic is one factor but there are other factors, including speed, distractions, drugs and alcohol, and weather.

“I’d rather have people not think of the road as deadly but driving behavior is,” Shaw said.

