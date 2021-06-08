Woman killed in high-speed crash Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman has died following a vehicle crash Monday on Detroit’s west side.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the crash happened at about 7:36 p.m., June 7, in the area of Seven Mile Road and Fairway Drive.

Two people -- a man and a woman -- were traveling eastbound on West Seven Mile Road in a Dodge Avenger when they rear-ended a brown 2020 Chevy Equinox before losing control and hitting a utility pole, police said.

The female passenger of the Dodge Avenger died from her injuries, and the male driver was listed in temporary serious condition. The driver of the Equinox -- a 60-year-old woman -- was not injured.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the Avenger was traveling at a high speed, weaving through traffic.

Officials said about 100 residents were affected by a power outage due to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260.

