I-94 traffic stifled in Detroit after vehicle strikes concrete median, spewing debris onto interstate

I-94 traffic stifled in Detroit after vehicle strikes concrete median, spewing debris onto roadway

DETROIT – Morning rush hour traffic was stifled Wednesday on I-94 in Detroit after a vehicle struck the concrete median, spewing debris onto the interstate near Gratiot Avenue.

Both directions of traffic experienced severe delays after the crash involving at least two vehicles, including a tow truck and a pickup truck.

The tow truck ended up rolled onto its side. The pickup truck sustained severe damage to its front end. The vehicles were on opposite sides of the interstate.

It’s unclear what caused this crash.

No serious injuries have been reported.

