Road closures expected in Van Buren Township amid Thunder Over Michigan air show

Some roads to close during Michigan air show on Aug. 7-8

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This weekend’s Thunder Over Michigan air show will cause some road closures in Van Buren Township.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and two Air Force demo teams will be flying over Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Officials say parts of Ecorse and Beck roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the shows.

From 10 a.m. until noon: Ecorse Road will be closed from Denton Road to Beck Road, and Beck Road will be closed from Van Born Road to Ecorse Road.

The roads will reopen for one hour between noon and 1 p.m.

Then, the same roads will close again from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

